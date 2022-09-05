SparkPoint Market Capitalization Achieves $3.09 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $259,953.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,788.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134050 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022236 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,204,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars.

