Spores Network Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spores Network has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Spores Network has a market cap of $443,848.42 and approximately $110,688.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00833403 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015743 BTC.
Spores Network Profile
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spores Network
