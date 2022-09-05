StockNews.com Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Sell

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

GKOS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.83. 10,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,312. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.42. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 855.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

