Sylo Reaches Market Cap of $9.07 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $449,212.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sylo has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sylo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

