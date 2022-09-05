Time New Bank Market Cap Reaches $24.17 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $24.17 million and $778,478.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Time New Bank

TNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

