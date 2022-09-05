Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

