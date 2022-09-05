USD Coin (USDC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.66 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $51.85 billion and approximately $6.66 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 51,848,028,033 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

