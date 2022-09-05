Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.90

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €15.90 ($16.22) and last traded at €15.98 ($16.31), with a volume of 9617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.12 ($16.45).

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.53, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.75 and a 200-day moving average of €17.42.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

