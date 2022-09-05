Yield Guild Games Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $56.27 million and $10.81 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00837712 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015610 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.