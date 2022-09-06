1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Craig Hallum

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance
1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,531. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $442.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.
Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,773 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 60.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20.7% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 65,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
