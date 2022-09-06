100 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Karlinski Andrew C

Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $482.60. 5,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.71 and its 200-day moving average is $456.96.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

