173,026 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of OGE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69,798 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 129,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.89. 18,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

