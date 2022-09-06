239,545 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 239,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,399,000. LGI Homes accounts for 0.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.01% of LGI Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,155. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $165.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

