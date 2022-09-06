23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 3.30 and last traded at 3.29. 53,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,676,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ME has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of 3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.31.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total transaction of 31,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,083 shares in the company, valued at 713,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

