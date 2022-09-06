2crazyNFT (2CRZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $79,580.00

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. 2crazyNFT has a market capitalization of $328,226.67 and approximately $79,580.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00836893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015595 BTC.
2crazyNFT Coin Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
Receive News & Updates for 2crazyNFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2crazyNFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.