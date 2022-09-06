2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.68

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 14162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWOU. StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $549.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

