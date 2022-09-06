3,622 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Airbnb accounts for 0.1% of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 77,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,621. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

