3,688 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.01. The company had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.10.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

