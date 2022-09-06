3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,502,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $121.15 and a 1-year high of $195.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

