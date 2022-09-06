5,599 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,879,000 after buying an additional 2,098,195 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,910,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,963,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after buying an additional 1,141,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,849,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after buying an additional 1,124,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.7 %

HBI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

