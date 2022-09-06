6,057 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 104,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,455,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 267.7% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

