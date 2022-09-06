800 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Caz Investments LP

Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.1% of Caz Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.24. 91,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,034. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $306.26. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.