940 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Purchased by Karlinski Andrew C

Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 239.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,029 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66.

