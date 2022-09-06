Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Upgraded to Neutral by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Acadian Timber and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.25.

TSE:ADN opened at C$17.40 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.38 million and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.15.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$16.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

