ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

ACCO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research cut their target price on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

