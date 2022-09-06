Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.99

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

