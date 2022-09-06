Adshares Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $938,620.00 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $78.32 million and approximately $938,620.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00012846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,116 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.