Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.31.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,160. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average is $127.10. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.