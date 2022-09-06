Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.48

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 485903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

