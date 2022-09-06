Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 660,443 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,635,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,443 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $449,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $607,517,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Stellantis by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,252,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 959,411 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $126,072,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 227,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stellantis Profile

STLA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.