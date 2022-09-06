AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Reaches $34,632.55

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 40.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $34,632.55 and approximately $81.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00031093 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

