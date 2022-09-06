Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,656 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Alphabet worth $997,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846,020. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

