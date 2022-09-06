Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

