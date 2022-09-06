American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.09

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAT. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $573,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,817,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,399,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $573,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,817,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,399,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,603,106.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 162,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

