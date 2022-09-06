AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.37. 10,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average of $123.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.