Analysts’ Downgrades for September 6th (ADDYY, AKAM, ALVO, ARI, ASBFY, BMRRY, BTGOF, BVILF, C, CAPL)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 6th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.50.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have 23.10 price target on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $14.50 price target on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a neutral rating.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $128.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $134.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $225.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $270.00.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was downgraded by analysts at Dawson James from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $79.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a sell rating.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a sell rating. B. Riley currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a neutral rating.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $30.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $30.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $7.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.80.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $165.00 target price on the stock.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

