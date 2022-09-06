Analysts’ Downgrades for September 6th (ADDYY, AKAM, ALVO, ARI, ASBFY, BMRRY, BTGOF, BVILF, C, CAPL)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 6th:
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.50.
Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.
BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have 23.10 price target on the stock.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a buy rating to a hold rating.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.
Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $14.50 price target on the stock.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.
Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a neutral rating.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.
Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $128.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $134.00.
Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $225.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $270.00.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was downgraded by analysts at Dawson James from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $79.00.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a sell rating.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a sell rating. B. Riley currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.
J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a neutral rating.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $30.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $30.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $7.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.80.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $165.00 target price on the stock.
Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
