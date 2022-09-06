Analyzing Dundee (DDEJF) and Its Competitors

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) is one of 80 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dundee to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dundee and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee Competitors 476 2630 3201 97 2.46

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 27.83%. Given Dundee’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -28.16% -19.71% Dundee Competitors 18.43% 22.94% 10.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dundee and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dundee and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $14.72 million -$74.22 million -1.31 Dundee Competitors $3.09 billion $514.27 million 12.32

Dundee’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dundee has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dundee competitors beat Dundee on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

