Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,443,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 19,567,576 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,728,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

