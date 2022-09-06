ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

ASGN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASGN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.60.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average is $103.15. ASGN has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $131.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. ASGN’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

