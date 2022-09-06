Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Alcoa comprises approximately 0.2% of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,086. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

