Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.69

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 206405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Astellas Pharma Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63.
Astellas Pharma Company Profile
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
Read More
