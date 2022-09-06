Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $6.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Athersys Stock Up 2.0 %

ATHX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.50). Athersys had a negative net margin of 779.67% and a negative return on equity of 545.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 438.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 381.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 248.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 604.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

