Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 56,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 122,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Avalon GloboCare Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $61.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Avalon GloboCare

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Avalon GloboCare at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

