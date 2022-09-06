Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stephens to $2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s current price.

AVAH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 3,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,280. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $321.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 407,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 123,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 156,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.