Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,063 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $66,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Trading Up 3.2 %
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.38.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
