Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 283,130 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.92 and a 200 day moving average of $190.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

