Aviva PLC Sells 18,481 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.67. 208,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,104. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

