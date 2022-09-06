Aviva PLC Sells 491,874 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491,874 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $72,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $87.86. 175,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

