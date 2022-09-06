Azarias Capital Management L.P. Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Hooker Furnishings comprises 5.2% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,134,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com raised shares of Hooker Furnishings from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ HOFT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,303. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

