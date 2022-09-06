Azarias Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,359 shares during the quarter. Graham makes up approximately 3.4% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 4.79% of Graham worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Graham by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 93.5% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Graham by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Graham by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of GHM traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,435.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

